Lina Bo Bardi Giancarlo Palanti. Studio d’Arte Palma 1948- 1951 pays tribute to the Italo-Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi focusing on the furniture from the Studio d’Arte Palma, which she founded together with Italian architect Giancarlo Palanti. The show, produced by Milanese Nilufar Gallery in collaboration with the Instituto Bardi / Casa de Vidro is the result of extensive research on Lina Bo Bardi and her activity as designer of furniture, an often overlooked aspect of her work. The exhibition presents the largest collection of Bo Bardi’s furniture pieces ever brought together and investigates the forgotten work of Giancarlo Palanti. Many of the pieces displayed, mostly chairs and armchairs, are rare objects originating in Brazil. The unique combination of iconic and everyday in her furniture, each piece built for a specific purpose, is a powerful expression of Lina Bo Bardi’s generous and all-encompassing philosophy of design.

Within the context of this exhibition a selection of young Belgian designers, inspired by the ideas and practice of Lina Bo Bardi, will be presented in DING Vitrine (Drabstraat 2).